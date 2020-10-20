New Fall Menu At Dilworth Tasting Room

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new fall menu and a new location in the works. There’s a lot happening at Dilworth Tasting Room. Executive Chef Jonathan Shuler joined us on QC Morning to show us a new recipe. He also talked about some new and exciting things happening at the restaurant. Chef Jonathan says he likes to stay away from pumpkin spice and stick with warm flavors for fall. The recipe he made for us today was a butternut risotto. It looked delicious. We also talked about Dilworth’s new location coming soon to South Park. Chef Jonathan tells us he’s really excited about this spot. He says they’ll be taking the food and drinks to the next level. And the best part, the kitchen will be bigger!