N.C. Transportation Museum’s Halloween Train rolls out this weekend and next

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is hosting some seasonal fun this fall, with a Halloween train rolling around the historic grounds for two weekends.
The Halloween Train will be offered Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 & 25, and again Halloween weekend, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30-31. The best part is that it is all being offered at the museum’s regular admission rates.
Kids and adults are encouraged to get into the spirit, with Halloween costumes welcome on both weekends. The train ride will be decorated for Halloween, with music to match. Each child will receive a ticket for a Halloween treat bag.
The museum is committed to making your Halloween Train ride a fun and safe experience. Train cars will be limited to 30% capacity and cars will be sanitized between each ride, including seats, windows, and handrails. Passengers will board their car through one vestibule door and exit on the opposite side, to limit or eliminate contact between passengers. Cloth face masks are required.
There will be much more to enjoy after the train ride. Hayrides will be offered from 10am to 4pm each event day except Sunday, when rides will be offered from 12:30 – 4pm. The hayrides will offered at a limited capacity to allow for social distancing.
As you tour the museum, kids will enjoy a Halloween Scavenger Hunt that will have them searching for pumpkins, skeletons, and tombstones. Museum buildings are open at 50% capacity, allowing families to enjoy all of the museum’s regular exhibits, plus temporary exhibits like Blackbeard’s Queen Anne’s Revenge and Navigating Jim Crow: The Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina.
The Scarecrow Stroll is also currently being offered at the museum, featuring more than 25 scarecrows across the museum’s 60-acre grounds in Spencer, N.C., decorated by local businesses, civic groups, community organizations, colleges, and individuals. It is yet another fun addition to your visit at no extra charge.
Admission only is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and military, and $4 for children 3-12. Admission including the on-site train ride is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military, and $8 for children 3-12. Ages 2 and under are free. Due to capacity limitations, visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
The museum offers online, contact-free ticket purchase at www.nctrans.org. Tickets can also be purchased onsite at the Barber Junction Visitor Center, where social distancing markers and plexiglass shields will separate staff from visitors.
Turntable rides can also be purchased upon arrival for just $1/person, ages 3 and up.
