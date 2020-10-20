Motorcyclist dies after striking trailer that became unattached from other vehicle in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a trailer that became unattached from another vehicle in Concord Tuesday, according to officials.
The wreck happened before 12 p.m. at the intersection of Warren C. Coleman Boulevard and Wilshire Avenue. Police say a 37-year-old man was going north on Warren C. Coleman when a trailer became unattached from an oncoming vehicle.
The 37-year-old struck the trailer head-on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released.
The roadway was closed for about two hours after the incident and was reopened around 2 p.m.
Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
