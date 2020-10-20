Local Brewery Honors The Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You can honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, by drinking a beer. Pilot Brewing released this new beer today called “Women Belong In All Places Where Decisions Are Being Made IPA”.
Here is what makes it even better, Pilot is donating 100 percent of the proceeds. The money will go to nonprofit “The Dottie Rose Foundation”, which helps young women advance their STEM or Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math education.
We’re told it’s an American-style IPA brewed with flaked maize and tropical hops. Cheryl got a chance to taste this new beer on QC@3. Find out what she thought about this new craft brew.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.