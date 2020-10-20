Local breast cancer survivor starts cosmetic tattooing business to help other survivors.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolyn Campo, 63, is a breast cancer survivor who is also a cosmetic tattoo artist in Stanly County.
She recently opened a business in New London where she combines medicine and art by specializing in 3D nipple tattooing on other survivors who have had mastectomies.
Carolyn retired five years ago from Novant Health. She understands the importance of screenings and keeping up with your body. But being a survivor herself, she also understands the importance of women who have lost their breasts, wanting to once again feel whole.
“I get a charge out of helping people,” she said. “I know for me after I got it done, when I passed the mirror after getting out of the shower, I no longer thought about ‘cancer.’ I started instead to feel more like myself.”
It’s a niche field; cosmetic tattooing to cancer survivors. Yet, she’s not the only one in the state.
Monday night at 11 p.m., we had a story based out of Pender County, on the eastern part of North Carolina about a woman doing the same thing there.
Knowing Carolyn had just reached out to me about her business in our area, I added her into the story on TV Monday night, at the end.
To find out more about Carolyn’s business, go here >> www.rpa4tatas.com
“Sometimes I tell people what I do and it makes them take pause,” she said. “But the community has found a need for it and I address it head-on. My slogan is, ‘Tattooing the Ta-Ta’s.’”
Every year, Carolyn has been out at “Race for the Cure.” That’s where we first met a few years ago.
“I sure miss the camaraderie of the event,” she said. “Hopefully next year all of us Survivors can get back out in-person to support each other.”
Until then, she’ll keep helping breast cancer survivors on a more one-on-one basis.
