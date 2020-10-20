At least 50 coronavirus cases linked to Charlotte church event, county officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County officials say at least 50 confirmed coronavirus cases are linked to a two-day event at a Charlotte church.
The news was revealed during a Mecklenburg County Board of County Commisioners meeting Tuesday night.
People who attended the two-day event at United House of Prayer For All People on Beatties Ford Road were asked to get tested for COVID-19.
Officials say if you were there, get tested. Also, if you were there and get a call, it could be a contact tracer, so answer your phone.
Five of the people who tested positive live at a congregate living facility. County officials also said the church has not yet been interested in setting up a testing site at their location.
On Sunday, Charlotte nonprofit “the Genesis Project” set up shop on Reagan Road help anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.
“We want to make sure that we can help as many as possible,” said Garcia Nelson, with Genesis Project. “And many of our people in the Mecklenburg County area will take advantage of being tested to ensure their own safety.”
“The Genesis Project” was prepared to give out more than 300 tests on Sunday.
