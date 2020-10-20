International Space Station to be over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunrise Wednesday in Charlotte will take place at 7:35 AM EDT. Thirty-five minutes earlier – at 7:00 AM - the International Space Station will make a well-placed flyover of the Charlotte area.
For other folks in the WBTV viewing area, the start of the flyover will be a couple of minutes earlier or later, depending on location.
The ISS will appear low in the SW, rise into the sky to a point 72° above the horizon, then descend toward the NE where it will disappear over time. The flyover duration is 6 minutes in total.
The problem may be the weather.
With a light, easterly flow, the air will be damp and unseasonably mild. As such, low cloudiness and patchy fog may hamper viewing. Talk about bad timing!
The ISS will be moving at 17,500 miles/hour (5 miles per second) at an altitude of 240 miles. It completes an orbit of Earth in about 90 minutes. The speed and altitude are approximate as they constantly change because of the station’s slightly elliptical orbit.
When the ISS is on the day side of Earth, this link will show a high-definition view of Earth from the station.
