Heating up for the rest of the week!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It may be October, but no one told the temperatures! It has been warm today and it will be even warmer the next three days.
We will reach the upper 70s to low 80s each day for the rest of the week. That is about ten degrees above average for this time of the year. You might also notice a little more humidity.
We won’t get back to summer-time levels, but it won’t exactly feel like fall either. Rain chances remain low too.
However, we will start to see a bit more cloud cover over the next few days. There could even be some fog in the mornings.
There will be another cold front moving through over the weekend. As of now, it doesn’t look to have much punch.
Rain chances are no better than 30% both Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures don’t even change very much. We will go from the upper 70s Saturday to the mid 70s on Sunday.
Next week, we will still be mild. Highs will be in the mid 70s with only slightly better rain chances.
Tropical Storm Epsilon should strengthen to a category one hurricane over the next few days. However, the storm will remain out over the Atlantic and to the east of Bermuda by the weekend.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
