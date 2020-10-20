Greenville Co. deputy killed in crash, 2 other deputies injured, sheriff says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis on Tuesday confirmed a deputy was killed after a traffic stop ended in a three-vehicle crash on I-85 and sent two other deputies and two suspects to the hospital.
During a news conference, Lewis said Sgt. Conley Jumper is survived by his wife, Sarah, and daughter, Cat.
The situation started when a deputy stopped a vehicle about 3 p.m. near the White Horse Road exit, Lewis said.
Officials say at least one person in the car got into a fight with two deputies while they were taking the person into custody.
During the fight, the suspect vehicle accelerated and collided with a tractor-trailer, injuring two deputies and at least two people in the suspects' vehicle, Lewis said.
The exact sequence of events is still unclear, Lewis said.
“We do know another deputy’s patrol car also collided with the suspects' vehicle around that time,” Lewis said. “In all, three deputies were transported to the hospital, along with at least two suspects.”
Jumper died from his injuries at the hospital, Lewis said.
Lewis said the other two deputies are expected to recover.
He said two people are in custody and have been taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
Lewis got emotional while he spoke about the family Jumper left behind, which also includes a mother, father, sister and in-laws.
“The entire agency is mourning the passing of a beloved friend,” Lewis said. “Everybody loved Jumper. He was a man of integrity and passion. When I say passion, I mean the man was a dedicated law man. He was truly larger than life, literally and figuratively. At 6-foot-4, he was a gently giant who always wore a contagious smile.”
Lewis announced that he posthumously promoted Jumper from master deputy to sergeant.
Jumper served at the sheriff’s office for almost 28 years, Lewis said, spending his last years on the interdiction team, receiving multiple distinguished service awards and the prestigious Russ Sorrow Award.
Lewis said Jumper always strived to be the best deputy he could be, acquiring many certifications.
“He was a tireless worker and loving friend,” Lewis said. He will be missed dearly."
Lewis did not take any questions.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the crash.
