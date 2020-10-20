Friends of RPL Book Sale at West End Plaza Nov. 14-15

“The Friends exist solely to raise money for our local public library,” said Jennifer Hubbard, president of the Friends of RPL. “People in Rowan County value the work that the Library does and are eager to help. It’s been heartening to witness that in both their words and actions. Now that the Second Saturday Bookshop has been open for three Saturdays (the second Saturday of each month), we’ve noticed that some folks now make it a monthly outing.”