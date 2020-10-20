CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston announces Bell’s palsy diagnosis

"After a series of tests in the emergency room the diagnosis is Bell’s Palsy, which is paralysis of the facial nerve causing muscular weakness in one side of the face. This condition can be remedied with medication and diet. I certainly feel relief that available remedies will take care of this condition, but today’s experience is a great reminder for us all to take care of ourselves. Listen to your body and take action at the first sign something is off. If you have not done so recently, schedule your physical examination. That exam in some cases could reveal health issues not yet evident, and the extra time can mean all the difference!