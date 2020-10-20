CMS offers free COVID-19 testing for district employees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Catherine Forquer is one of dozens of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employees who decided to get tested for COVID-19 Tuesday.
“I really appreciate the opportunity," says Forquer.
Forquer found out that she possibly had been exposed to someone with the virus. Just to be safe, Forquer wanted to make sure she wasn’t infected.
“You drive up, they walk you through exactly what they’re going to do. It wasn’t painful, and it was quick,” she said.
And Forquer didn’t have to pay a cent, or even show an insurance card.
All she had to do was register online via email, in advance, according to the district.
She’s expected to find out her test results in two to five days.
“This is a really big deal that we’re able to offer this," says CMS Board Chair Elyse Dashew.
Dashew says through a partnership with the Mecklenburg County Public Health department and funds from the federal government, the district was able to make the testing happen.
“Anything we can do to identify cases is a good thing," says Dashew.
Dashew says she hopes the testing gives staff some sort of peace of mind, especially for staff having to return to the classroom for in-person instruction soon.
“We’ve got to make sure that our schools are not going to be making, you know, spreading COVID.”
Further testing dates and locations are as follows:
- Monday, Oct. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 20
- Wilson Middle School
- 7020 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 21 and Friday, Oct. 22
- JM Alexander Middle School
- 12010 Hambright Road, Huntersville, NC 28078
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 and Tuesday, Oct. 27
- Albemarle Road Middle School
- 6900 Democracy Dr, Charlotte, NC 28212
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30
- JM Robinson Middle School
- 5925 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28277
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CMS says what you need to know is you must pre-register and schedule an appointment to receive a test.
To register, click here. The district says you must bring your printed registration voucher on the day of your test.
