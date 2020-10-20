California will allow fans at pro sports but not Disneyland

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, empty seats are shown at Levi's Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif. California health officials announced Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, that they will allow a limited number of fans to attend professional sporting events in counties with lower rates of transmission of the coronavirus. That includes Santa Clara County, home to the San Francisco 49ers professional football team, but health officials there said they won't allow fans at such events anytime soon. (Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File/AP)