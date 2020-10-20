Ace No. 3 New Locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are learning more about the expansion of a popular Burger spot, Ace No. 3. One of the owners has joined us in our kitchen before to fry up The Ace burger, a popular item on their menu.
You can currently find the restaurant in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood. Two new spots are on the way. One will take over the Foster’s Grille location by Concord Mills Mall. The other will be in Myers Park, where the Boston Market used to be. Both spots are scheduled to open in early 2021
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.