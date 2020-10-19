Tonight at 6pm: Water leak in couple’s home leads to battle with insurance company

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Monroe family says what started out as a water leak in their home has led to an all-out battle with their insurance company over $30,000 in repairs to fix the damage.
First, it was water damage to their home. Then they ended up stuck in the middle of a fight between their contractor and insurance company that meant their furniture was being held hostage.
For six months, the family has been fighting with their insurance company to pay the bills. After getting no results, they turned to WBTV Investigates.
We’re On Your Side with the full story tonight at 6 p.m. on WBTV News.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.