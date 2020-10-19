Temperatures running 10 degrees above average before the week is over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a very fall-like weekend, we are turning the thermostat back up. In fact, we could be close to 80 degrees by the end of the week.
Tonight will be clear and cool – but not cold.
The frost threat will be held at bay for the rest of the week.
Lows will only fall to the low 50s in the morning. Highs will soar to the upper 70s, under mainly clear skies. Wednesday will look much the same.
Thursday and Friday will bring more warm air. Highs will be close to 80 degrees on Thursday and the upper 70s on Friday. Rain chances remain low on Thursday but there’s a 20% chance for a shower by Friday, as a cold front approaches.
The front will move through on Saturday but it doesn’t look like a wash-out at this time. There’s only a 30% chance for a few showers.
Highs will be in the mid-70s.
There could still be a few showers around for Sunday or Monday and temperatures will be closer to average. We will scale back to the low 70s.
Epsilon is now a tropical storm. Winds are near 40mph. As of now, the storm is out in the middle of the Atlantic and shouldn’t pose a threat to the US. However, it could be close to Bermuda over the weekend.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
