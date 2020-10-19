Suspect in court after Rowland police officer assaulted over the weekend, sheriff says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins is shedding light on an officer who was assaulted over the weekend.
According to a social media post from the sheriff, Rowland Police Ofc. Michael Sales was assaulted early Saturday morning. Wilkins shared a graphic photo of the officer with his injuries.
“Robeson County residents, I don’t want you to hear about the assault on the Rowland Police Officer that occurred early this morning, I want you (to) see it,” Wilkins wrote.
The sheriff stated “this is the harsh reality that law enforcement is facing in America right now.”
“To echo the comment made by Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham, this isn’t new to law enforcement,” Wilkins stated on Facebook. “This may be new to you seeing it first hand with your own eyes in our own county.”
Wilkins said Monday morning that a suspect is in custody and has a bond hearing at 10 a.m. The suspect’s name and specific charges were not immediately available.
WMBF News has reached out to the Rowland Police Department for more information on the assault and if any suspects have been identified.
