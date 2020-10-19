Sunny skies, above-average temperatures in the Carolinas, T.S. Epsilon forms in Atlantic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Under mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will climb to the low 70s over the next few hours.
Overnight temperatures will slide into the lower 50s across the Piedmont with 40s expected in the higher elevations - making for a slightly warmer start tomorrow.
Dry conditions and mostly sunny skies will be main theme of the forecast for the next few days to come as high pressure abides over the region.
Meanwhile, high temperatures will climb into the lower 80s across the Piedmont by midweek. In fact, highs will be about to 10° above the seasonal average of 71°/70° Wednesday and Thursday.
As the weekend starts, high pressure will fade as a cold front moves into the eastern U.S. Therefore, there’s an increased chance for scattered showers Friday into Saturday. The latest forecast models have yet to nail down an agreement on the rainfall amounts, but at this point it appears the WBTV viewing area will receive less than a half inch of rain with our next round of wet weather.
Tropical Storm Epsilon formed over the central Atlantic late Monday morning becoming the 26th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
The system is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it approaches Bermuda late this week.
Currently, the system is not expected to directly impact the U.S., but it could produce rough surf and rip currents along the Atlantic coast.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
