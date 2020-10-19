Sen. Tillis, other senate Republicans offer constitutional amendment to prevent Supreme Court packing

“For the last few years, Democrats have made no secret of their desire to see a radical, socialist agenda imposed on the American people. Unable to implement their job-killing plans through the democratic process, they’ve decided they’ll simply impose it on the American people through the Supreme Court. Chuck Schumer and his allies are now saying they’ll pack the Supreme Court if Senate Republicans fulfill their constitutional duty to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett,” said Senator Tillis. “Their proposals are dangerous and would give them free rein to appoint radical judges who would legislate from the bench, threatening the religious liberty and Second Amendment rights of North Carolinians. We have had nine judges on the Supreme Court since 1869, and efforts to change the Court are not supported by the majority of the American people. I am proud to co-introduce these proposals to stop Chuck Schumer’s radical liberal agenda and maintain the integrity of the Supreme Court.”