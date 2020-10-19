Restaurants worry customers are becoming complacent with restrictions as N.C. COVID-19 cases remain high

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re now several months into the shutdown caused by COVID-19.
It forced small businesses across Charlotte to find new ways to make ends meet.
And now, many business owners are worried it could get more challenging with the overall trend in cases going up.
Moo & Brew is one of those restaurants taking the challenges day-by-day.
They’ve approached the reopening over the last few months very cautiously. But managers are worried some customers aren’t taking the restrictions as seriously more recently.
“I’d like to say people need to wear masks, listen to science. You don’t need to do this to talk to people," said Dylan Alford, the bar manager at Moo & Brew, while taking off his mask.
The restaurant, which is on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood, has signs plastered all over. They remind customers that face masks are required and to maintain social distance. But still, Alford says some customers are becoming complacent.
“I have seen some people lately slacking off on that, getting tired of that," Alford said. “Making sure we’re doing a good job we’re staying on top of that. And asking guests as nicely possible to make sure they’re wearing masks and taking the right precautions.”
Moo & Brew management says they’re committed to adapting to the new normal instead of fighting against what 2020 had to bring.
During the last several months they’ve installed a cover over their patio, with heaters, added a new blue light system to their HVAC to clean the air and have upped their to-go game tenfold.
They say it’s all about planning for the future, even with uncertainties.
“We’re going see the effects of this for years. Even if we get the vaccine, if we get one," Alford said. "Probably a lot of masks and stuff like that. I think it awakened all of us to how much of a threat this could be.”
“If we let this all go to Hell, all of the business is going to close down and we’ll probably lockdown and that’s not good for anybody," said Dr. David Callaway with Atrium Health. "We can reopen, but we need to do it smartly and guided by science and we’ll get back to a healthy community.”
But it’s not just tough conversations with customers about wearing masks, it’s also tough decisions.
Sycamore Brewing decided to close down Saturday night after they said in a social media post they couldn’t control the crowds. Mecklenburg County commended them for their decision on social media earlier this afternoon. Sycamore has since reopened.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.