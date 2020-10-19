President Trump to visit Gastonia, N.C. this week for campaign rally

President Trump campaigning in Gastonia
By WBTV Web Staff | October 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 12:34 PM

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump will visit Gastonia this Wednesday for a campaign rally.

The president will delivers remarks at a Make America Great Again Rally on Oct. 21. The event will happen at Gastonia Municipal Airport on Gaston Day Road. Doors open at 4 p.m., with the event starting at 7 p.m.

President Trump just held a rally at the Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville, N.C. this past Thursday.

The economy was one of many accomplishments the president reminded his supporters about saying, “My plan is already crushing the virus, look at our numbers. Look at our numbers.”

The president downplayed the virus while criticizing opponent Joe Biden.

Trump said, “We’re seeing the most far-left agenda ever put forward by a presidential nominee.”

Several weeks before visiting Greenville, Trump was in Charlotte for a rally at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. This was his 14th visit to N.C.

While in the Queen City, the president signed an Executive Order aimed at helping Americans with pre-existing conditions with their healthcare coverage, among other things.

The order, according to the White House, is first attempt in American history to make it the policy of the United States to protect those with pre-existing conditions as part of the president’s newly announced America First Healthcare Plan.

This is especially important, officials say, if the Affordable Care Act is struck down. The president has repeatedly vowed to replace the ACA with a “much better plan.”

The other executive order the president signed while in Charlotte addressed protection from surprise medical billing.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved. WITN contributed to this report.