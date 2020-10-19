'President disrespects healthcare workers’: Two top Charlotte doctors criticize Trump’s COVID-19 response

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of Monday afternoon, there have been more than 247,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 4,000 deaths reported in North Carolina.
In Mecklenburg County alone, there have been more than 31,500 people who tested positive for the virus, with 377 deaths.
Two top Charlotte doctors came out and criticized President Trump’s coronavirus response during a Joe Biden campaign event with doctors Monday afternoon.
Top medical leaders discussed the president’s downplaying of the virus and lack of safety at rallies during a “Biden for North Carolina: Healthcare is on the Ballot” press conference.
Dr. David W. Callaway and Dr. Gracie Galloway, top doctors at Atrium Health, talked about the president’s lack of respect for healthcare workers and science.
“Our president disrespects healthcare workers and does so much harm by downplaying the severity of what’s happening,” Galloway said.
The doctors noted Trump’s large rallies where very few masks have been worn and there is very little social distancing.
Trump has been in North Carolina, a battleground state in the election, many times since August.
Last week, he held a campaign rally at the airport in Greenville, North Carolina. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to hold a rally in Gastonia.
“The COVID crisis is large but it stems from an even larger crisis in leadership,” Callaway said. “It seems to President Trump is doubling down, especially in North Carolina, by continuing to host these super-spreader rallies, like he did last week in Greenville and like he will this week in Gastonia.”
Trump, and First Lady Melania, were diagnosed with COVID-19.
The president was treated at Walter Reed Medical Center for three days before he was discharged to return to the White House.
He almost immediately went on to continue holding public campaign rallies.
“In case I haven’t been clear enough, let me be crystal clear here, the President of the United States endangers our citizens every time he steps out into the public without a mask,” Callaway said. “Every time he casts doubts on the science and severity of the disease, every time he pedals a false claim about COVID, and every time he holds packed rallies across our state, he endangers our citizens.”
The Atrium Health doctors talked about the president’s defiance for wearing masks in public and continuing to conduct campaign rallies without proper safety measures.
“Public health officials have told us to wear masks and maintain physical distance, and yet, has held over a dozen hat rallies in our state during the past couple of months,” Galloway said. “Donald Trump is choosing himself and his re-election over the health of North Carolinians, and I cannot stand by while our patients, my patients, and our state suffers.”
Galloway said the COVID-19 pandemic is personal to them, and not a joke.
She said the way the president has handled the virus is an insult to healthcare workers.
“We know it is not going to magically turn away. We know because we are living the reality of these rising cases every day,” Galloway said.
