Pleasant, picture-perfect workweek ahead before chance for weekend rain

Upper-level winds are forecast to become more favorable for tropical cyclone formation by late Tuesday and Wednesday while the low meanders well to the southeast of Bermuda. If the system continues to strengthen into the midweek, it could be named Epsilon - the 26th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. At this time, the system is not expected to directly impact the U.S., but it could produce rough surf and rip currents along the Atlantic coast.