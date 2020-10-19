Pleasant, picture-perfect workweek ahead before chance for weekend rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy fog may develop across a few neighborhoods to start this Monday morning, but expect improved visibilities by mid-morning as mostly sunny skies emerge and prevail.
Highs will climb from the upper 30s and 40s this morning to the low 70s by this afternoon. Overnight temperatures will slide into the lower 50s across the Piedmont with 40s expected in the higher elevations - making for a slightly warmer start tomorrow.
Dry conditions and mostly sunny skies will be main theme of the forecast for the next few days to come as high pressure abides over the region. Meanwhile, high temperatures will climb into the lower 80s across the Piedmont by midweek.
In fact, highs will be about to 10° above the seasonal average of 71°/70° Wednesday and Thursday.
As the weekend starts, high pressure will fade as a cold front moves into the eastern U.S. Therefore, there’s an increased chance for scattered showers Friday into Saturday. The latest forecast models have yet to nail down an agreement on the rainfall amounts, but at this point it appears the WBTV viewing area will receive less than a half inch of rain with our next round of wet weather.
We’re closely watching a large non-tropical low pressure system located about 700 miles southeast of Bermuda. The system has a 90% chance of development of the next 48 hours and could become a subtropical or tropical depression later today or on Tuesday.
Upper-level winds are forecast to become more favorable for tropical cyclone formation by late Tuesday and Wednesday while the low meanders well to the southeast of Bermuda. If the system continues to strengthen into the midweek, it could be named Epsilon - the 26th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. At this time, the system is not expected to directly impact the U.S., but it could produce rough surf and rip currents along the Atlantic coast.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
