Man shot and killed in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and woman are being sought in the shooting death of a man at a home in Conover early Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at a home on White Tail Circle. Deputies say they arrived to find a man dead inside the home with a gunshot wound.
Deputies say a man and woman suspected of being involved in the man’s death fled before officers arrived.
The man accused of being involved is described as being around 45 years old and tall with dark hair. The woman accused of being involved is described as being around 25 years old with blonde hair. She was seen wearing a gray Calvin Klein hooded sweatshirt.
A homicide investigation is underway. No possible motives have been provided.
No names were released.
