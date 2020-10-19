One killed in crash in York County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in York County early Monday morning after striking a tree.
The wreck happened around 6:25 a.m. on Lincoln Road near Ormand Road.
Troopers say a driver in Chevrolet Blazer traveled off the right side of the road, back on, and ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing a seatbelt and had to be extricated. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
The name of the person killed has not been released. No other vehicles were involved.
