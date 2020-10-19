Man jailed for throwing liquor bottle, hitting child

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina have jailed a man after he threw a liquor bottle and hit a 5-year-old child in the head.
News outlets report the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Aaron Tyrone Sheppard was intoxicated at the time of the incident on Saturday night in Reidsville.
The sheriff’s office said the unidentified child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Sheppard is charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
He is jailed on a $3 million secure bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney to represent him.
