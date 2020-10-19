Man arrested in deadly March S.C. home stabbing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY S.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested after turning himself in the fatal stabbing of a man in South Carolina in March.
On Oct. 18, James Malique Gross was taken into custody in Fayetteville, North Carolina after turning himself in due to a Homicide warrant for the death of Anthony Dewayne Johnson.
The incident happened on Harris Road in the Cheraw area of Chesterfield County on March 24, 2020.
Johnson was found dead inside a home on Harris Road in Cheraw Tuesday, deputies say. Johnson reportedly had multiple stab wounds.
Deputies said they later identified Gross as a person of interest in the case.
Gross is currently in the Cumberland County Detention Center with no bond and awaiting an extradition hearing, in Fayetteville, NC.
If Gross waives extradition, he will be taken to Chesterfield County to face these charges. If Gross fights this extradition, a Governors Warrant will be issued for his return.
