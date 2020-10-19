NC DHHS Flu
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Charlotte, promote infrastructure law

Congress passed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Nov. 6 and President Joe Biden signed the legislation into law on Nov. 15.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - United States Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit Charlotte Thursday to promote the newly-signed infrastructure law.

On Dec. 2, Vice President Harris will be joined by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, to discuss how the law will upgrade the nation’s infrastructure and create union jobs.

Harris is expected to discuss how the bipartisan infrastructure law will upgrade the nation’s infrastructure and create good-paying union jobs in North Carolina.

Vice President Harris was last in Charlotte in Oct. 2020, before the November presidential election.

Sen. Kamala Harris speaks in Charlotte, encouraging early voting

WATCH LIVE | KAMALA HARRIS IN CLT: Senator Kamala Harris visits Charlotte to encourage early voting in North Carolina. https://bit.ly/3jhfFHJ

Posted by WBTV News on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The vice president’s visit to North Carolina comes on the heels of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden traveling to Fort Bragg last week for an early Thanksgiving dinner.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

