Former Winthrop officer accused of sexual battery against minors facing 49 more charges

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A former officer at Winthrop University who was arrested recently after being accused of sexual battery against a child and a teenager is facing even more charges.
Agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested 48-year-old Charles Eugene Price, who worked as a law enforcement officer with the Winthrop University Police Department, on Oct. 16.
According to the original arrest warrants, the alleged incidents happened between 2007 and 2008 and involve a juvenile under the age of 11 and a 14-year-old. One report involving the 14-year-old states Price handcuffed the victim, but a belt around the child’s neck and told the victim to “shut up” when they cried or tried to out.
Price was originally charged with two counts of fist-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, SLED announced that Price is facing an additional 49 charges. The new charges involve alleged incidents that happened from at least 2007 up to 2019.
The new charges include multiple criminal sexual conduct charges in the first, second, and third degree, at least one kidnapping charge, and others.
Price was booked at the York County Detention Center.
No further information has been released.
