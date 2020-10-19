Former Winthrop officer accused of sexual battery against child and teen

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A former officer at Winthrop University was arrested recently after being accused of sexual battery against a child and a teenager.
Agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested 48-year-old Charles Eugene Price, who worked as a law enforcement officer with the Winthrop University Police Department, on Oct. 16.
According to the arrest warrants, the alleged incidents happened between 2007 and 2008 and involve a juvenile under the age of 11 and a 14-year-old.
One report involving the 14-year-old states Price handcuffed the victim, but a belt around the child’s neck and told the victim to “shut up” when they cried or tried to out.
Price is charged with two counts of fist-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He was booked at the York County Detention Center.
No further information has been released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.