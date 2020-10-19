Former Northwest Cabarrus star Corey Seager named MVP of NLCS

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop and former Northwest Cabarrus High School standout Corey Seager was named the Most Valuable Player of the National League Championship Series for his efforts against the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS.
The Dodgers clenched the National League pennant on Sunday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with a 4-3 win over the Braves.
Seager excelled throughout the series, batting .310/.333/.897 with eight runs and 26 total bases. No other player in the history of the National League has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs in a postseason series.
“That was pretty cool,” Seager, 26, said of the award. “It wasn’t me, man,” he said. “It was this team. Defensively, pitching, game-calling, planning, everything. We grinded all the way through this series. This wasn’t an easy one, and we’re glad to be on top.”
Seager’s oldest brother, Kyle, is a third baseman with the Seattle Mariners. Middle brother Justin was a 12th round pick in the 2013 MLB draft.
Seager, 26, committed to the University of South Carolina to play baseball, but signed a $2.35 million bonus after being selected No. 18 overall in the first round by the Dodgers in the 2012 MLB draft. Seager began his MLB career in 2015.
The Dodgers will now face the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Arlington.
