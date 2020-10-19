Formal plans for President Trump’s Gastonia rally hasn’t been received by Gaston Co. health officials

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump is scheduled to campaign in Gastonia this week.
However, Gaston County health officials say they have not received formal plans and specifics from the Trump campaign about the planned rally.
The health department says it recommends people in large gatherings to social distance and wear face coverings.
“As with any large gathering, the health department continues to recommend social distancing and mask wearing as best practices,” Gaston County health officials said in a statement. “Carrying and using hand sanitizer where opportunities to wash one’s hands are not readily available is also important.”
The president will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again Rally on Oct. 21. The event will happen at Gastonia Municipal Airport on Gaston Day Road. Doors open at 4 p.m., with the event starting at 7 p.m.
Health officials are unsure how many people will attend the rally.
“The county is unable to comment or speculate on the number of attendees that will be invited to attend the rally,” health officials say.
President Trump just held a rally at the Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville, N.C. this past Thursday.
The economy was one of many accomplishments the president reminded his supporters about saying, “My plan is already crushing the virus, look at our numbers. Look at our numbers.”
The president downplayed the virus while criticizing opponent Joe Biden.
Trump said, “We’re seeing the most far-left agenda ever put forward by a presidential nominee.”
Several weeks before visiting Greenville, Trump was in Charlotte for a rally at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. This was his 14th visit to N.C.
While in the Queen City, the president signed an Executive Order aimed at helping Americans with pre-existing conditions with their healthcare coverage, among other things.
The order, according to the White House, is first attempt in American history to make it the policy of the United States to protect those with pre-existing conditions as part of the president’s newly announced America First Healthcare Plan.
This is especially important, officials say, if the Affordable Care Act is struck down. The president has repeatedly vowed to replace the ACA with a “much better plan.”
The other executive order the president signed while in Charlotte addressed protection from surprise medical billing.
