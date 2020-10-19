Firefighters rescue person from burning home in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters rescued a person from a burning home in Union County Monday afternoon.
Stallings Fire Department crews arrived to to a single-story house with smoke showing on Fincher Road in Indian Trail at 5:34 p.m.
Officials say reports indicated someone was heard yelling for help inside.
After observing smoke and flames, firefighters forced entry, came across the victim and began the rescue process.
Crews were able to take the victim out of a nearby window where Union EMS and additional fire personnel awaited.
The person was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.
Preliminary findings suggest the fire is suspicious in nature, officials say.
The Hemby Bridge Fire Department and Wesley Chapel Fire Department assisted in the rescue.
