Two people killed in east Charlotte shooting

Two people killed in east Charlotte shooting
Shooting in east Charlotte (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 19, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 1:47 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were fatally shot Monday afternoon in east Charlotte.

Emergency responders were called to the scene around 12:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Kilborne Drive.

There, a male was pronounced dead, according to Medic.

Police said a woman was taken to the hospital where she had died from injuries suffered in the shooting.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation.

Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.  The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Check back to WBTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.