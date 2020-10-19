Two people killed in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were fatally shot Monday afternoon in east Charlotte.
Emergency responders were called to the scene around 12:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Kilborne Drive.
There, a male was pronounced dead, according to Medic.
Police said a woman was taken to the hospital where she had died from injuries suffered in the shooting.
Police are conducting a homicide investigation.
Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
