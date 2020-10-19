Charlotte baker hopes to bring in new clients during Black Restaurant Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting Monday, restaurants are kicking off Charlotte Black Restaurant Week.
Black-owned businesses are offering specials to bring in new customers and show the Queen City what it is all about.
BW Sweets Bakery is one of the businesses participating.
The bakery has been in east Charlotte for nine years. They just opened a new location in South End two months ago.
This week, they are offering whole cakes on sale for $20 and sampler platters for that same price.
The sampler includes cookies, cake pieces, brownies, doughnuts and cheesecakes.
“A lot of times the small businesses get overlooked," owner Frankie White said. "They may not necessarily have the budget to compete with the larger corporations or franchises. A lot of our efforts are grassroots and word of mouth, so to have this type of exposure is great because there are people who come in and go I didn’t even know you guys were here.”
The bakery got creative during the pandemic by offering curbside pick-up for treats. But they still took a financial hit due to many canceled events.
This week gives them the opportunity to show people why they should support them.
Our QC@3 team also caught up with LuLu’s Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood about their offerings this week.
For the complete list of participating restaurants, click here.
