Catawba College alumnus receives theater award for activism for social justice

Ann Atwater (1935-2016) was an African American activist and grassroots organizer in Durham, who worked all her life as an advocate for issues of civil rights, fair housing, education, and employment. Her unlikely alliance and friendship in the early 1970s with local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis as Durham struggled with the integration of public schools became the subject of the book (and later play and movie) The Best of Enemies.