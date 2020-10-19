1 arrested, 2 wanted and considered 'armed and dangerous’ after hotel shooting in Hickory, N.C.

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One man has been arrested and two other men are wanted and considered armed and dangerous after a hotel shooting in Hickory Monday morning.
The shooting happened at the Budget Inn Express on Highway 70 SW around 3:36 a.m. Hickory Police responded in reference to two people being shot in room #141.
When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm and a woman with a gunshot wound to her chest. The two victims were taken to the hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released.
Around 3:43 a.m., officers responded to another area on Highway 70 SW in reference to a third shooting victim. When they arrived, officers located another man, Marquel Jackson, with a gunshot wound to his right leg.
During the investigation, it was determined that Jackson and three men went to the Budget Inn Express with the intent to rob the man and woman.
Officials say Jackson and two of the men walked to the victim’s room while the third man remained in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
The male victim attempted to flee the room when the suspects entered and was shot in the arm by Olajawan Hairston, police say. Officials say Hairston then shot the woman in the chest and shot a dog.
The other man who went in the room has been identified as Raheem Hauser. The suspect who stayed in the vehicle has not been identified at this time.
Police say Jackson was shot by Hairston while he was trying to flee the vehicle they were traveling in.
Jackson was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital. He has been charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. He received a $20,000 secured bond and is currently detained at the Catawba County Detention Facility.
Warrants have been issued for Hairston for one felony count of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and three felony counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.
Warrants have also been issued for Hauser for two felony counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.
Winston-Salem Police stopped the suspect’s vehicle around 10 a.m. and two men believed to be Hairston and Hauser ran from the vehicle and escaped apprehension.
It is believed that Hairston and Hauser are still possibly in the Winston Salem area and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Inv. S. Hudson directly at 828-261-2620.
