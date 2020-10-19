Archeologists discover 2,000-year-old cat figure carving in Peru’s Nazca Lines site

This handout photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Culture-Nasca-Palpa shows the figure of a feline on a hillside in Nazca, Peru, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Peruvian archaeologists carrying out maintenance work in the renowned Nazca Lines geoglyphs site have discovered the figure of a feline which was barely discernible and almost completely erased, the Ministry of Culture reported on Friday, Oct. 16. (Jhony Islas/Peru's Ministry of Culture - Nasca-Palpa via AP) (Source: Jhony Islas)