'Very soul of our nation is at stake’: Joe Biden makes campaign visit in North Carolina to promote early voting

DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - With a little more than two weeks before Election Day, Presidential candidate Joe Biden is making a play at North Carolina, a battleground state that could be a state that decides who takes the White House.
Former Vice President Biden campaigned in Durham Sunday afternoon to promote early voting, which runs through October 31 in North Carolina.
Biden spoke outside of Riverside High School in Durham shortly before 2 p.m.
Those supporters who were waiting to see and hear him speak were asked to stay in their cars and to practice social distancing.
According to the Raleigh News & Observer, In the parking lot, visitors sat in their vehicles — decorated with balloons, campaign signs and American flags — and watched Biden on big screens as he spoke from a stage on the side of the school. People honked their horns to show support for the candidate.
Biden spoke for about 20 minutes, talking about the importance of casting your vote and making a change in office.
“The very soul of our nation is at stake,” Biden told the crowd. “It’s go time. This is the most important election of our lifetime.”
Biden took shots at current president Donald Trump and spoke about “keeping promises” if elected.
Biden also talked about how the president has handled the coronavirus pandemic.
North Carolina announced more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the state’s fourth straight day of reporting at least 2,000 new cases.
“The president has known how bad this virus would be since January and he hid it from you,” Biden said. “His excuse is that he didn’t want Americans to panic. Americans don’t panic. Donald Trump panics.”
During his visit to North Carolina, Biden talked about Medicaid expansion
According to the News & Observer, Biden “criticized Trump for failing to denounce white supremacy and for not standing up for Black Americans. We need leadership who deescalates tension.”
Biden was in Charlotte on Sept. 23 to host a Black Economic Summit.
Biden arrived at Camp North End around 1 p.m. to announce a new initiative called the Small Business and Entrepreneurs Advisory Council. Biden, with running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, is campaigning for November’s election against current President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
During the discussion, moderated by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Biden highlighted his plan to Build Back Better by Advancing Racial Equity Across the American Economy.
Biden’s plan for Black Americans includes investing over $70 billion in HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions and leveraging $150 billion in new capital and opportunities for Black-owned small businesses and other small businesses that have been structurally excluded for generations.
Biden says he wants HBCUs to do the same things other universities can do, with funding, as well as engaging in more dialogue on a national level.
The goal is to spread the Biden-Harris plan of building the economy back after COVID-19′s negative impact on it. More than two dozen entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the country make up the council.
President Donald Trump will visit Gastonia next Wednesday for a campaign rally.
The president will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again Rally on Oct. 21.
The event will happen at Gastonia Municipal Airport on Gaston Day Road. Doors open at 4 p.m., with the event starting at 7 p.m.
Trump has made several stops in North Carolina since August, including Wilmington, Greenville, Asheville and Charlotte.