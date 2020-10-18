Search continues for hiker after car found at entrance to N.C. trail, last heard from Monday, officials say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - Search crews continued their search for a missing hiker on Sunday, according to Haywood County Emergency Management officials.
Chad Seger, 27, was last heard from Monday, when he spoke briefly with a family member, but has not been in contact since, Allison Richmond, the public information officer for Haywood County Emergency Management, said.
Richmond said crews searched the area of Black Balsam Knob and Shining Rock Wilderness Area for Seger Saturday, but there was no sign of him.
Seger is from Asheville, and is familiar with the area, Richmond said. She said he is in good physical health, and may have some hiking or camping gear with him.
He was reported missing by family on Friday.
Richmond said his car was found at the Black Balsam parking lot.
We’re told a North Carolina State trooper helicopter was also used in the search.
Anyone who may have seen Seger, or have information about where he may be, is asked to call 828-452-6600.
Officials ask people avoid the Blue Ridge Parkway from Highway 276 and 215, while the search continues, as “heavy congestion is making search and rescue efforts difficult.”
