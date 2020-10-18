60s today - 80s before the week is over

We will begin another warming trend on Monday. Highs will return to the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the upper 70s and we could hit 80 degrees on Thursday. These temperatures are all above average. We should be closer to 71 degrees this time of year. We will also say good-bye to frost advisories. Lows will be in the upper 40s on Monday morning. Then we will start each day in the 50s or even low 60s for the rest of the week.