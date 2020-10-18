Police release driver, pedestrian information in deadly North Charlotte hit-and-run

Police have announced new information in a fatal hit-and-run crash last night. (Source: AP)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 18, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT - Updated October 18 at 10:06 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have announced new information in the hit-and-run accident that took place around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Beatties Ford Road.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Jamal McCullogh was walking in a crosswalk when he was struck. The traffic control light was not activated.

McCullogh was struck by a Toyota driven by Shawn-Dale Javonta Ashley. Shawn-Dale Ashely wasn’t injured, and McCullogh died on the scene.

No charges are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169 ext. 5 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

