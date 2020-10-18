A pleasant start to the week with late week rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly clear skies will continue tonight with overnight low temperatures cooling to the low to mid-40s across the Piedmont and mountains.
Monday will start off the workweek with mostly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s for the Piedmont and upper 60s for the mountains.
Tuesday through Friday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with morning low temperatures ranging from 50 to 60 degrees with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. A few stray rain showers are possible for mid to late week, with rain chances increasing by the weekend.
A cold front is expected to move across the Carolinas late Saturday into early Sunday giving us the chance for scattered rain with high temperatures in the mid-70s.
There is a weather system in the Central Atlantic that could develop more tropical characteristics for the week ahead, yet does not look to have many major impacts on the U.S. The next tropical name for the 2020 season would be Epsilon. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30th.
