North Carolina Central grads join Charlotte organization to assist homeless

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Block Love Charlotte’s mission is to help out the homeless in the community.
On Sunday, the organization received help from North Carolina Central University graduates to fulfill that mission in uptown Charlotte.
More than 100 volunteers came together to hand out food, clothes and toiletries to those in need.
Block Love Charlotte founder Deborah Woolard says events like these are all about spreading love.
“When you look at those who we are helping as family, it’s so easy to show the love,” Woolard said. “Don’t come with a judgmental spirit. When you do it from your heart, it’s an automatic thing.”
Since most Historically Black College and University homecomings have been canceled this year, NCCU alumnus brought the energy of game day to Sunday’s event with music and school spirit.
