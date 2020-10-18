Hearings for closure of Faith and Enochville Elementary coming Monday and Tuesday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Salisbury Board of Education has scheduled public hearings for the proposed closure of Faith and Enochville Elementary Schools. The Faith Elementary public hearing is Oct. 19, and the Enochville Elementary hearing is Oct. 20.
Both public hearings will be conducted via zoom at 6:00 pm on their respective days.
The Faith meeting can be accessed here: https://rssed.zoom.us/s/98193423713
The Enochville meeting can be accessed here: https://rssed.zoom.us/s/99907501529
The system will also accept written comments related to the closings.
Enochville, with only 284 students as of February, was the smallest in the district when the system was open for fulltime in-person learning before the pandemic. The school had lost 100 students in the last year.
For the school system, it’s about paying high maintenance costs for old and underused buildings, and changing attendance lines to deal with the issue of more than 5,000 empty seats in classrooms across the system.
Students from Faith and Enochville would be sent to neighboring schools, and all faculty and staff would be assigned elsewhere, according to school officials.
A final decision on closing the schools could come as early as Oct. 26.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.