Gov. Roy Cooper greets Presidential candidate Joe Biden during campaign visit to N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - As Presidential candidate Joe Biden walked on the tarmac at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday, he was greeted by current North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.
Biden was joined by his granddaughter Finnegan Biden as he stopped in Durham Sunday for a campaign rally.
Biden and Cooper are in the midst of hotly-contested elections for Democrats.
Biden, the Democratic nominee for President, made a campaign stop in North Carolina on Sunday to promote early voting and to tell his supporters why his opponent, President Donald Trump, must be removed from office.
Cooper, North Carolina’s current Democratic governor, is on the ballot for re-election against Republican Dan Forest.
Cooper met with Biden before the campaign rally, which was socially distanced at a high school in Durham.
“Mr. Vice President I am so happy to have you in North Carolina,” Cooper said, according to Biden’s campaign team. “We’re going to win this state.”
North Carolina has proven to be a key state in the election.
According to CBS News Battleground Tracker, poll results appear to be a “toss-up,” with Biden leading Trump by just two percentage points.
“I wanted to show my strong support for you and I think we’re all going to get across the line,” Cooper told Biden.
During Sunday’s trip to North Carolina, according to the Raleigh News & Observer, In the parking lot, visitors sat in their vehicles — decorated with balloons, campaign signs and American flags — and watched Biden on big screens as he spoke from a stage on the side of the school. People honked their horns to show support for the candidate.
Biden spoke for about 20 minutes, talking about the importance of casting your vote and making a change in office.
“The very soul of our nation is at stake,” Biden told the crowd. “It’s go time. This is the most important election of our lifetime.”
Biden took shots at current President Donald Trump and spoke about “keeping promises” if elected.
Biden also talked about how the president has handled the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden was in Charlotte on Sept. 23 to host a Black Economic Summit.
Biden arrived at Camp North End around 1 p.m. to announce a new initiative called the Small Business and Entrepreneurs Advisory Council. Biden, with running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, is campaigning for November’s election against current President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
President Donald Trump will visit Gastonia next Wednesday for a campaign rally.
The president will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again Rally on Oct. 21.
The event will happen at Gastonia Municipal Airport on Gaston Day Road. Doors open at 4 p.m., with the event starting at 7 p.m.
Trump has made several stops in North Carolina since August, including Wilmington, Greenville, Asheville and Charlotte.
