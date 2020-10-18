Free testing held for attendees of two-day Charlotte church event possibly linked to COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People who attended a two-day event at United House of Prayer For All People on Beatties Ford Road last weekend were asked to get tested on Sunday for COVID-19.
That’s because at least nine positive cases of COVID-19 may be connected to that event.
On Sunday, Charlotte nonprofit “the Genesis Project” set up shop on Reagan Road help anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.
“We want to make sure that we can help as many as possible,” said Garcia Nelson, with Genesis Project. “And many of our people in the Mecklenburg County area will take advantage of being tested to ensure their own safety.”
“The Genesis Project” was prepared to give out more than 300 tests on Sunday.
