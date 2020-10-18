Foles, stingy defense lead Bears past Panthers 23-16

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hands off to running back Mike Davis (28) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press) | October 18, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT - Updated October 18 at 4:55 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Foles threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Chicago’s defense forced three turnovers and sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times and the Bears held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 23-16.

Foles finished with 198 yards passing and a touchdown and David Montgomery added 58 yards on the ground as the Bears opened the season 3-0 on the road for the first time since 2006, when they reached the Super Bowl.

Bridgewater was under duress most of the game and finished with 216 yards passing and two interceptions.

The Panthers had their three-game winning streak snapped while Chicago improved to 2-1 with Foles as the starter.

