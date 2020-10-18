Charlotte group pampers homeless with haircuts, food, clothing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The organization “Just Do It Movement” spreads the message of hope for those who might not have a home.
As the temperatures get colder, the organization is making sure those who are homeless have what they need.
The event on Sunday on Reagan Drive in Charlotte took things one step further.
Teaming up with “Just for You Barber Styling Academy,” the group offered hairstyles and haircuts.
It’s something which leaders hope will give others a boost of confidence.
Organizers say Sunday’s event was about showing them there is still hope despite their adversities.
“During this time of this pandemic, a lot of them are experiencing discouragement and feeling like all hope is lost,” said Jessica Gibson, founder of “Just Do It Movement.” “So we’re just showing them that love and showing them that people really do care.”
Sunday’s event also provided free food and clothing for the winter months ahead.
