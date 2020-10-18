Beloved Stanly County teacher who died after battle with COVID-19 laid to rest with private service

Beloved Stanly County teacher who died after battle with COVID-19 laid to rest with private service
Beloved Stanly County teacher who died after battle with COVID-19 laid to rest with private service (Source: Briggs-Candor Funeral Home)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 18, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT - Updated October 18 at 10:15 PM

STANLEY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends and family said their final goodbyes on Sunday to a beloved teacher in Stanly County.

Julie Davis, 49, was a teacher at Norwood Elementary School.

After testing positive for COVID-19 and a quick and aggressive battle of the virus in the hospital she passed away on Oct. 4.

[ ‘Heart of gold’: Daughter, community pours out support for teacher who died after battle with COVID-19 ]

Those close to Davis told WBTV she was laid to rest in a private ceremony on Sunday.

Davis leaves behind a husband, daughter, son and grandson.

[ Stanly County elementary teacher dies after recent COVID-19 hospitalization ]

“Aside from being an ardent caregiver, Julie walked her life in a vivacious manner, constantly spreading joy and encouragement wherever she went,” according to Davis' obituary. “She loved her family dearly and perpetually sought to uplift those around her. Her impact on her family and her community is quite simply immeasurable.”

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.